James pleased with ODI in front of home crowd

A TRIUMPHANT return for Chinelle Henry as well as a memorable debut at home for Zaida James were some of the focal points for the West Indies women starting the ODI series against Ireland in the best way possible.

The West Indies will enter their second ODI series against the Irish this morning starting at 9 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, boosted by their 58-run victory in the opening game of the three-match series on Monday, led by a Hayley Matthews century and Henry’s 53 not out.

Henry was playing her first game in three months after being injured during the Women’s T20 World Cup.

“After missing the last three months, it was pretty rough. Coming back here I had the backing of the entire staff and the group of players and everyone just backed me to go and get myself back in and feel how it feels to play cricket again,” Henry told CWI media.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments