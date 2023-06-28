Hope pleads for continued support after crushing loss to the Netherlands

Monday, June 26th will long be remembered by West Indian cricket fans for all the wrong reasons.

Their team, inexplicably, suffered a shock super over defeat to the Netherlands in an ICC World Cup Qualifiers group fixture after failing to defend a mammoth 374.

With a loss like that, questions have been raised about the confidence of the team going into the rest of the qualifiers.

Captain, Shai Hope, answered some of those questions in a press conference on Tuesday.

“Certainly, there’s going to be a lot of pain and hurt in the dressing room but we know that there’s still always a chance for us to move to the next step,” he said.

“We’re always talking about communicating amongst each other and the main thing right now is to get the guys as uplifted as possible to make sure we get the best result going into the next game,” Hope added.

One thing is for certain, people in the Caribbean are not happy with the team’s performance, something Hope says is justified.

Read more at SportsMax

4 comments