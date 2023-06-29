Territorial Board Franchise squads confirmed for Interim 3-month period

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) hosted the Professional Cricketers draft last Thursday for the Territorial Board Franchises. Each Franchise drafted five players to complete their 15-member squads for an interim three (3) month period ahead of the 2023 CG United Super50 Cup, scheduled to take place in October 2023.

Each team had already retained 10 players and the Professional Cricketers Draft enabled each team to add five players to complete their 15-member squads. The Draft took place over five rounds via a videocall with representatives from all six Territorial Board Franchises. The interim contracts will run from 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023, with new twelve-month contracts to start from 1 October 2023 to 30 September 2024, following the strategic decision to now align contracts with the CWI Financial Year.

Each Franchise was required to contract two players under the age of 25 as of 1 October 2023 as part of the overall regional programme to ensure playing opportunities for younger and developing players. Franchises will get the opportunity to revise their squads ahead of 1 October once the West Indies International Retainer contracts for the 2023/24 season have been confirmed. All International retained players and umpires have been offered three-month contract extensions to 30 September 2023.

Two highlights of the draft were the selections of West Indies international players Oshane Thomas and Justin Greaves, chosen by the Leeward Islands Hurricanes. Fast bowler Thomas has played 20 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 20 T20 Internationals (T20Is) for the West Indies. He has managed five-wicket hauls in both formats. Greaves is a tall right-handed middle-order batsman and right-arm seam bowler, who played three ODIs for the West Indies against Ireland in 2022.

Windward Islands Volcanoes, who was unbeaten in the last regional First Class season, chose to draft in two overseas players: left-handed opener Jeremy Solozano who previously played for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, and allrounder Shamar Springer, over from Barbados Pride.

Thomas, 26, said he was pleased to join the Leeward Islands Hurricanes camp. “I’m happy to get this opportunity. I’m really looking forward to joining the Franchise and being part of the unit. I see it as a new start, a chance for me to work way back up to international cricket, where I performed before. I still have a dream of playing Test cricket for the West Indies and the red ball season will be crucial. I’m also keen to play the other formats, but first I have to do it for Leeward Islands Hurricanes and then make that step back up to international cricket.”

The six Franchises will continue their preparations for the upcoming season. The CG United Super50 Cup is schedule to return to Antigua and Trinidad, starting on 21 October with the Final set to take place on 11 November where defending champions the Jamaica Scorpions will attempt to retain their title.

Guyana Harpy Eagles were crowned champions of the 2023 West Indies Championship, lifting the Headley Weekes Trophy, named in honour of West Indies legends George Headley and Sir Everton Weekes.

FULL SQUADS

Barbados Pride: Shayne Moseley, Zachary McCaskie, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Akeem Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Jomel Warrican, Kevin Wickham, Jair McAllister

Draft picks: Roshon Primus, Chaim-Alexis Holder, Jonathan Drakes, Keon Harding, Camarie Boyce

Guyana Harpy Eagles: Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Tevin Imlach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Kemol Savory, Kevlon Anderson

Draft picks: Shamar Joseph, Rampertab Ramnath, Mavendra Dindyal, Junior Sinclair, Antony Adams

Jamaica Scorpions: Kirk McKenzie, Ojay Shields, Abhijai Mansingh, Jeavor Royal, Marquino Mindley, Derval Green, Peat Salmon, Javel Glenn, Daniel Beckford, Tevin Gilzene

Draft picks: Shalome Parnell, Carlos Brown, Andre Bailey, Gordon Bryan, Brad Barnes

Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Kieran Powell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Colin Archibald, Kofi James, Karima Gore, Jeremiah Louis, Daniel Doram, Keacy Carty, Javier Spencer

Draft picks: Justin Greaves, Oshane Thomas, Nathan Edward, Miklye Louis, Zawandi White

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force: Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah, Jason Mohammed, Imran Khan, Bryan Charles, Khary Pierre, Terrance Hinds, Tion Webster, Shannon Gabriel, Anderson Phillip

Draft picks: Kjorn Ottley, Amir Jangoo, Jyd Goolie, Cephas Cooper, Shaaron Lewis

Windward Islands Volcanoes: Sunil Ambris, Alick Athanaze, Larry Edward, Kavem Hodge, Shermon Lewis, Ryan John, Darius Martin, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Tevyn Walcott

Draft picks: Shamar Springer, Jeremy Solozano, Kenneth Dember, Johann Jeremiah, Nicklaus Redhead

