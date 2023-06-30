Drafted and overseas players announced for CPL

Following the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft the teams for the 2023 tournaments have been confirmed. Four teams have one more overseas player they can sign with these names to be announced before the tournament gets underway on 16 August in Saint Lucia.

The 2023 tournament will feature matches in Saint Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana with the final taking place at the National Stadium, Providence on 24 September.

The 2023 tournament will feature the best players from across the Caribbean and some of the most exciting cricketers from around the world. With the likes of Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir and Naveen ul Haq taking part in the tournament this year, fans can expect high octane cricket in front of the vibrant crowds that have made the Republic Bank CPL what it is today.

BARBADOS ROYALS GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS JAMAICA TALLWAHS ROVMAN POWELL IMRAN TAHIR IMAD WASIM JASON HOLDER SHIMRON HETMYER BRANDON KING KYLE MAYERS RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ FABIAN ALLEN MAHEESH THEEKSHANA ODEAN SMITH MOHAMMAD AMIR RASSIE VAN DER DUSSEN ROMARIO SHEPHERD NAVEEN UL HAQ ALICK ATHANAZE AZAM KHAN CHRIS GREEN OBED McCOY SHAI HOPE TBC OVERSEAS PLAYER KEVIN WICKHAM TBC OVERSEAS PLAYER JERMAINE BLACKWOOD ROELOF VAN DER MERWE GUDAKESH MOTIE SHAMARH BROOKS AKEEM JORDAN DWAINE PRETORIUS HAYDEN WALSH RAHKEEM CORNWAL KEVIN SINCLAIR RAYMON REIFER DONOVAN FERREIRA KEEMO PAUL AMIR JANGOO JUSTIN GREAVES CHANDRAPAUL HEMRAJ STEVEN TAYLOR JOSHUA BISHOP RONSFORD BEATON SHAMAR SPRINGER NYEEM YOUNG KEVLON ANDERSON NICHOLSON GORDON RIVALDO CLARKE MATTHEW NANDU KIRK McKENZIE RAMON SIMMONDS JUNIOR SINCLAIR JOSHUA JAMES

ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS SAINT LUCIA KINGS TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS EVIN LEWIS FAF DU PLESSIS KIERON POLLARD TBC OVERSEAS PLAYER JOHNSON CHARLES ANDRE RUSSELL ANDRE FLETCHER DASUN SHANAKA SUNIL NARINE SHERFANE RUTHERFORD ALZARRI JOSEPH NICHOLAS POORAN DOMINIC DRAKES ROSTON CHASE RILEE ROSSOUW SHELDON COTTRELL JAIR McALLISTER AKEAL HOSEIN GEORGE LINDE SIKANDAR RAZA DWAYNE BRAVO YANNICK CARIAH PETER HATZOGLOU MARTIN GUPTILL OSHANE THOMAS BHANUKA RAJAPAKSA NOOR AHMAD CORBIN BOSCH ROSHON PRIMUS MATHEESHA PATHIRANA DEWALD BREVIS JEAVOR ROYAL JAYDEN SEALES JYD GOOLIE SHADRACK DESCARTES TBC OVERSEAS IZHARULHAQ NAVEED KHARY PIERRE MARK DEYAL KOFI JAMES LEONARDO JULIEN CHADWICK WALTON JOSHUA DA SILVA MATTHEW FORDE TERRENCE HINDS ASHMEAD NEDD KIMANI MELIUS KADEEM ALLEYNE JOHANN LAYNE McKENNY CLARKE JADEN CARMICHAEL

