Caribbean Premier League

Following the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft the teams for the 2023 tournaments have been confirmed. Four teams have one more overseas player they can sign with these names to be announced before the tournament gets underway on 16 August in Saint Lucia. 

The 2023 tournament will feature matches in Saint Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana with the final taking place at the National Stadium, Providence on 24 September.

The 2023 tournament will feature the best players from across the Caribbean and some of the most exciting cricketers from around the world. With the likes of Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir and Naveen ul Haq taking part in the tournament this year, fans can expect high octane cricket in front of the vibrant crowds that have made the Republic Bank CPL what it is today. 

BARBADOS 

ROYALS

GUYANA 

AMAZON WARRIORS

JAMAICA 

TALLWAHS

ROVMAN POWELL 

IMRAN TAHIR

IMAD WASIM

JASON HOLDER

SHIMRON HETMYER

BRANDON KING

KYLE MAYERS

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ

FABIAN ALLEN

MAHEESH THEEKSHANA

ODEAN SMITH

MOHAMMAD AMIR

RASSIE VAN DER DUSSEN

ROMARIO SHEPHERD

NAVEEN UL HAQ

ALICK ATHANAZE

AZAM KHAN

CHRIS GREEN

OBED McCOY

SHAI HOPE

TBC OVERSEAS PLAYER

KEVIN WICKHAM

TBC OVERSEAS PLAYER

JERMAINE BLACKWOOD

ROELOF VAN DER MERWE

GUDAKESH MOTIE

SHAMARH BROOKS

AKEEM JORDAN

DWAINE PRETORIUS

HAYDEN WALSH 

RAHKEEM CORNWAL

KEVIN SINCLAIR

RAYMON REIFER

DONOVAN FERREIRA

KEEMO PAUL

AMIR JANGOO

JUSTIN GREAVES

CHANDRAPAUL HEMRAJ

STEVEN TAYLOR

JOSHUA BISHOP

RONSFORD BEATON

SHAMAR SPRINGER

NYEEM YOUNG

KEVLON ANDERSON

NICHOLSON GORDON

RIVALDO CLARKE

MATTHEW NANDU

KIRK McKENZIE

RAMON SIMMONDS

JUNIOR SINCLAIR

JOSHUA JAMES

 

ST KITTS & NEVIS

PATRIOTS 

SAINT LUCIA 

KINGS

TRINBAGO

KNIGHT RIDERS

EVIN LEWIS

FAF DU PLESSIS

KIERON POLLARD

TBC OVERSEAS PLAYER

JOHNSON CHARLES

ANDRE RUSSELL

ANDRE FLETCHER

DASUN SHANAKA

SUNIL NARINE

SHERFANE RUTHERFORD

ALZARRI JOSEPH

NICHOLAS POORAN

DOMINIC DRAKES

ROSTON CHASE

RILEE ROSSOUW

SHELDON COTTRELL

JAIR McALLISTER

AKEAL HOSEIN

GEORGE LINDE

SIKANDAR RAZA

DWAYNE BRAVO

YANNICK CARIAH

PETER HATZOGLOU

MARTIN GUPTILL

OSHANE THOMAS

BHANUKA RAJAPAKSA

NOOR AHMAD

CORBIN BOSCH

ROSHON PRIMUS

MATHEESHA PATHIRANA

DEWALD BREVIS

JEAVOR ROYAL

JAYDEN SEALES

JYD GOOLIE

SHADRACK DESCARTES

TBC OVERSEAS

IZHARULHAQ NAVEED

KHARY PIERRE

MARK DEYAL

KOFI JAMES

LEONARDO JULIEN

CHADWICK WALTON

JOSHUA DA SILVA

MATTHEW FORDE

TERRENCE HINDS

ASHMEAD NEDD

KIMANI MELIUS

KADEEM ALLEYNE

JOHANN LAYNE

McKENNY CLARKE

JADEN CARMICHAEL

