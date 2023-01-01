Hope urges change of attitude to fielding

HARARE, Zimbabwe (CMC) – West Indies Captain Shai Hope bemoaned his side's fielding after Scotland crushed their hopes of reaching the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with a seven-wicket win in the qualifying tournament on Saturday in Zimbabwe.

The Caribbean side remained without a point in the Super Six stage of the Qualifier following group stage defeats against Zimbabwe and Netherlands that were carried forward.

Fielding has been a major headache for Hope and company, and they have shelled no less than 10 chances in the group stage, including five against the Zimbabweans.

"Fielding is an attitude thing," Hope said during the post-play TV interview. "The effort needs to remain regardless of what's happening, and I don't think we gave 100 per cent every single time.

