West Indies Women's Squad Announced for T20I Series against Ireland

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia – Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel today announced the 14-member squad for the upcoming T20 International (T20I) Series against Ireland Women at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The squad includes three Rising Stars Women's Under 19 players – Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, and Djenaba Joseph. West Indies will enter the T20I Series on a high having clinched the CG United ODI Series 2-0, with one match being a no result due to rain.

CWI Lead selector Mrs. Ann Browne-John said “The selection panel decided to retain the players who completed the ODI series. These players have shown form and performance which enabled the team to secure a series win, which the team has been striving for in recent times. As we continue the rebuilding, we believe we have found a competent balance in mix of senior players and the younger players selected. It is in keeping with our ethos of preparing the next batch of West Indies women’s players, by combining the experienced and the newly capped players.”

Match tickets are available online from the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard - Tickets.windiescricket.com - at a discounted price of US$6/EC$16 (USS3/EC$7.50 children and seniors) with tickets available on the day at the box office at a price of US$7.50/EC$20 (US$3.75/EC$10 for children and seniors).

For fans unable to get to the games in St. Lucia, the CG United ODI Series will be exclusively live on RUSH Sports in the Caribbean and on BT Sport in the UK & Ireland. ​ The matches will also be shown around the world on FanCode (India), ESPN+ (USA), Sky NZ (NZ), SuperSport (sub-Saharan Africa) and in all other countries on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

FULL SQUAD

Hayley Matthews (captain)

Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shamilia Connell

Chinelle Henry

Afy Fletcher

Cherry Ann Fraser

Shabika Gajnabi

Zaida James

Djenaba Joseph

Qiana Joseph

Ashmini Munisar

Stafanie Taylor

Rashada Williams

T20 International Series:

All matches start at 5pm Eastern Caribbean Time (4pm Jamaica Time)

Tuesday 4 July: 1st T20I

Thursday 6 July: 2nd T20I

Saturday 8 July: 3rd T20I

0 comments