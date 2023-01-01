Holder and Joseph to return early from ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies players Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph will depart early from the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. The experienced duo will miss the last two Super Six matches as they return to the Caribbean.

This is with the view of managing the workloads of the two bowlers ahead of the upcoming Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Series against India. West Indies have two matches remaining in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers against Oman on Wednesday and Sri Lanka on Friday.

Lead Selector, the Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes said: “Jason and Alzarri are two of our leading bowlers in all formats. We have a full schedule for the upcoming series against India, where we begin the new ICC World Test Championship, then followed by the CG United ODIs and the five T20Is. Therefore, we had dialogue, and it was felt the best move at this time is to have two of our leading bowlers return early from Zimbabwe.”

The Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Series will be the first fixtures for both West Indies and India in the new 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will be at Windsor Park, Dominica from 12-16 July which will be followed by the historic second Test on 20-24 July at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad – marking the 100th Test match between West Indies and India.

TEST MATCH SCHEDULE:

Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Matches

12-16 July: 1st Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Match, Windsor Park, Dominica

20-24 July: 2nd Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Match, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

• start at 10am local time (9am Jamaica time)

CG United One-Day Internationals

27 July: 1st CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

29 July: 2nd CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

1 August: 3rd CG United ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

• start time at 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica time)

T20 Internationals

3 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

6 August: 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Guyana

8 August: 3rd T20I, National Stadium Guyana

12 August: 4th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

13 August: 5th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

• start time at: 10:30am (9:30am Jamaica time)

