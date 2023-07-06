West Indies players to give US Major League Cricket a dose of star power

TWO-TIME WORLD T20 champions, West Indies, will have top representation in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States of America.

The T2O tournament, which will include six teams – Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom – will see the tournament bowl off on July 13 and run through to July 30, with matches to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

The tournament will be played in a single round-robin format with 15 league matches played among the six franchises before a four-match playoff phase begins.

Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies off spinner, Akeal Hosein, who has played 34 matches in the format for the regional side, taking 26 wickets at an average of 30.77, will turn out for the Washington Freedom.

Los Angeles Knight Riders will have the talented pair of Jamaican Andre Russell and another Trinidadian in Sunil Narine in their ranks.

