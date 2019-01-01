Blackwood says West Indies ready for India challenge

For the first time since 2019, the West Indies will battle India in the game’s longest format with the first Test of India’s tour of the Caribbean set to bowl off on July 12 in Dominica.

Since that 2019 series which India won 2-0, also in the Caribbean, the West Indies have played 12 series. Out of those 12, they have won four, drawn two and lost six. Three of those series wins have come in their last five series.

On the other hand, India, have won eight out of 12 series since then, including three of their last five.

West Indies vice-captain, Jermaine Blackwood, hopes the West Indians can step up to the plate against the mighty Indians.

“India is the number one team in the world right now,” Blackwood told SportsMax.tv.

“We, as a team, for the past year or two, have been playing some good cricket and now we just want to take it to another stage,” he added.

