GROS ISLET, St. Lucia- Hayley Matthews produced a spell of magic with bat and ball to lead the West Indies Women to an 8-wicket win over Ireland Women in the third T20 international to clean sweep the series 3-0 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Batting first, Ireland looked intent on posting their highest total of the series, with beautiful stroke play from Amy Hunter and Orla Prendergast. The pair shared in a 66-run partnership for the second wicket when Hunter was runout for 44 off a deflection of Ashmini Munisar’s fingers. Prendergast was caught in the deep by Shabika Gajnabi off the bowling of Afy Fletcher for 40.

Rain interrupted Ireland’s innings twice before they finished on 116/9 from their 20 overs. Hayley Matthews saved her best bowling performance of the series for her final over, when her off-spin ripped through the wickets of Rebecca Stokell 0, Arlene Kelly 0 and Ava Canning 0, becoming the third West Indies Women’s player to take a T20I hat-trick, she finished with figures of 4-0-14-4, Cherry-Ann Fraser chipped in with 3-0-19-2.

Djenaba Joseph was caught behind for 2 in the second over, then Matthews and Aaliyah Alleyne took over the run-chase. The pair smashed 12 boundaries between them as they raced to the 117-run target. Matthews going for her second consecutive half-century was bowled by Georgina Dempsey for 48 off 34 deliveries. Chinelle Henry joined Alleyne in the middle and the pair took the West Indies Women to victory in 18.1 overs. Allyene and Henry on 49 and 13 not out respectively, as they finished on 120/2 when victory was achieved.

Skipper Hayley Matthews was Player of the Match and Player of the Series finishing with a tally of 8 wickets and 135 runs for the series.

Speaking with CWI Media after, Matthews said “I am pretty pleased. Coming into the series, anytime I put on my West Indies shirt I try to go out there and do really well, whether that be batting, bowling or fielding. I’m just happy I was able to contribute to the team win. It was great to see some of the younger players getting the opportunity this series and coming into their own. We’ve had debutant players perform really well. We’ve had Chinelle Henry get her maiden ODI half-century then back it up with a second one (in the series), then two not outs in the T20 series.”

Matthews added, “I just want to thank all the girls who have supported me since I’ve become captain. Thank you for backing me up out on the field, we have bigger challenges ahead and I look forward to their support.”

