Lara hails attitude of rookies McKenzie, Athanaze

ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) — Legend Brian Lara believes the rookie batting pair of Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze possess the attributes to succeed at the highest level, despite lacking extensive first-class experience.

McKenzie, 22, along with Athanaze, 24, were both named in the West Indies squad for the first Test against India starting here next week.

While Athanaze has already featured in 30 first-class games, McKenzie has played only nine, but Lara said their willingness to listen and learn could prove critical for them.

"They are very capable players — young. Of course, you would love if they had a lot more experience, especially in the first-class arena, but looking at their style of play, their attitude, they do have what it takes to perform at the highest level," said Lara, who is West Indies' performance mentor for the upcoming series.

