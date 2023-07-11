Narine, Simmons team up for LAKR campaign

GRAND PRAIRIE, United States (CMC) — West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine has been appointed captain of LA Knight Riders for the inaugural Major League Cricket season bowling off Thursday.

And the 35-year-old will link up with former West Indies head coach and fellow Trinidadian Phil Simmons who will take charge of the franchise for the July 13-30 campaign.

"I've always spoken about wanting to represent the Knight Riders wherever they play," said Narine.

"We've long talked about coming to the United States and I'm glad it's finally happening.

"As captain of this side I am looking forward to the challenge. There are a lot of experienced guys in this team who I can bounce information off, so it will be an exciting time for us.

