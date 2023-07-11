Matthews delighted with small steps in Ireland sweep

ROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — West Indies Women's Captain Hayley Matthews said her side had bigger challenges ahead, but they welcomed the clean sweep of their home international series against Ireland that ended on Saturday in St Lucia.

The Caribbean side sent the visitors back home without a win on the entire tour after sweeping the Twenty20 International series 3-0, after they had won the preceding series of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for ICC Women's Championship points 2-0, with the second ODI washed out.

"The girls have supported me from day one — from the time I've taken up the captaincy — and I'm so grateful for every single one of them that has been out there supporting me," she said in an interview with CWI Media.

"We have been going on the field and fighting for each other every day, and I think we all know that we gotta keep working, keep trying to improve; and I think this series against Ireland was just one test for us.

"We've crossed this hurdle and we have bigger tests coming up soon, so I think for us it's just about going out there and preparing really well and getting ready for the next battle."

