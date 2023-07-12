Windies skipper Brathwaite repeats plea for consistency

ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) — Not for the first time, Captain Kraigg Brathwaite found himself urging West Indies to be consistent, as they geared up for the start of yet another daunting Test series against powerhouses India starting here today (Wednesday).

The Caribbean side enter the two-Test series battling the weight of history, having not beaten the world number ones in two decades and during which time they also failed to win a single game played at home or away.

And Brathwaite, a veteran of 85 Tests — 11 of which have come against the south Asian side — said if West Indies were to take anything away from the series, they would need to be consistent from the first ball at Windsor Park.

"We look forward to the challenge. I think we also look forward to the support of the Dominican public," Brathwaite said on the eve of the encounter.

"And we had some number discussions on how we want to go about playing and the key is consistency. We want to be consistent — and that is from first innings right through the whole Test match into the second Test — and for us we look forward to doing that," he said.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

5 comments