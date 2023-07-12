Athanaze relishing opportunity against Indian juggernaut

ROOKIE LEFT-HANDER Alick Athanaze says he is champing at the bit to face star-studded India in the opening Test at Windsor Park in Dominica today.

The 24-year-old is poised to make his Test debut against the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin and said he was relishing the opportunity to showcase his skills against the world’s best.

“My main focus right now is to really do well and to help the team and contribute to their success as much as possible,” Athanaze said ahead of the encounter at Windsor Park.

“Playing and looking at those men on TV and actually getting to play against them, you couldn’t ask for more, especially with it at home. I’ll cherish it and relish the opportunity.”

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

2 comments