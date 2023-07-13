CWI welcomes Dafabet as the Official Betting Partner for West Indies v India Series

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced Dafabet as the Official Betting Partner for the upcoming all-format series between West Indies and India starting on 12 July in Dominica.

This new partnership between CWI and Dafabet delivers high profile pitch and broadcast rights at all matches in the month-long India tour of the West Indies. This comprises two matches in the Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Series powered by YES BANK. This includes the 100th Test match between West Indies and India.

These will be followed by the three-match CG United ODI Series powered by YES BANK and five T20 Internationals. The full tour will be broadcast around the world to an audience of hundreds of millions of fans.

Dominic Warne, CWI’s Commercial Director, said: “We welcome Dafabet as one of the official partners of the series between West Indies and India. They have a major presence in the global sports market, having partnered with several other sporting teams and organizations before. Therefore, we look forward to working with them and building a successful partnership.”

John Cruces, Dafabet’s Head of Sponsorships added: “We’re very happy to be the official partner of the forthcoming series between West Indies and India. We’ve continually increased our presence within worldwide cricket, so to now be associated with this multi-format structure and take in the 100th test match between two of the sports greats is another forward step for us.”

The Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Series powered by YES BANK will be the first fixtures for both West Indies and India in the new 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will be at Windsor Park, Dominica from 12-16 July which will be followed by the historic second Test on 20-24 July at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

The three-match CG United ODI Series powered by YES BANK starts at Kensington Oval in Barbados on 27 July while the five-match T20 International Series starts at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on 3 August.

