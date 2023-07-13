Dottin fifty pushes Thunder to maiden victory

NEWCASTLE, England (CMC) - Deandra Dottin's calculated unbeaten half-century guided Thunder to their first win of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, with a six-wicket victory over Northern Diamonds here Tuesday.

Chasing 168 at Roseworth Terrace, Thunder reached their target with 68 balls to spare, the 32-year-old Dottin top-scoring with 54 not out off 86 deliveries.

The former West Indies all-rounder arrived at the crease with her side in trouble at 58 for three at the end of the 12th over and found an ally in Naomi Dattani (46) with whom she added 98 for the fourth wicket, to take the game away from Diamonds.

Earlier, Diamond were dismissed for 167 in the 44th over after being sent in, Lauren Winfield-Hill top-scoring with 33 off 38 balls and fellow opener Sterre Kalis getting 21, the pair posting 58 for the first wicket.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments