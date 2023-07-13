Major League Cricket could change US perception

WHILE CRICKET has flourished in England and some of its former colonies, it has never taken off to the same degree in the United States, where some have perceived it as impenetrable.

A sport played in its purist form by players in white uniforms, Test cricket goes on for five days and does not guarantee a winner, with days so long players twice have to leave the field for meals.

Major League Cricket, which begins today, could change that perception.

MLC will comprise six teams, from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, New York and Washington, which will play a competition of 18 matches before the first final on July 30.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments