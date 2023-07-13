Shoulder injury leads to Holder losing BCA contract

One of Barbados’ leading fast bowlers has been dealt an untimely bouncer by the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA).

Just over two years after making his debut for the West Indies, Chemar Holder has been dropped from the list of contracted cricketers by the BCA.

The 25-year-old has struggled to recover from a right shoulder injury which he first sustained while playing for the regional team in December 2020 and last represented Barbados against the Leeward Islands in February 2022.

In an interview with Barbados TODAY at his Rock Gap, Spooner’s Hill, St Michael home, Holder revealed that prior to his West Indies Test debut on the tour of New Zealand in 2020 he underwent an MRI which showed he had an impingement in his shoulder.

