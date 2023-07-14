ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's World Cups

Going forward winning a World Cup in men's or women's cricket will come with the same prize money. In a massive leg-up for the women's game, the ICC announced equal prize money for both men's and women's events today, following its annual conference in Durban. The decision includes Under-19 World Cups too.

"This is a significant moment in the history of our sport, and I am delighted that men's and women's cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally," ICC chair Greg Barclay said. "Since 2017, we have increased prize money at women's events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money and from here on in, winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the same for T20 World Cups and U-19s too."

Teams across men's and women's cricket will also receive the same amount for winning each game at corresponding World Cups, and finishing runners-up, making the semi-finals and so on.

Australia, the winners of the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year, had received US$ 1 million in prize money. England, who'd taken the equivalent men's title in November 2022, had won US$ 1.6 million in prize money. Read more at ESPNcricinfo

0 comments