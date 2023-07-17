Russell Willing to sacrifice to be included in T20 World Cup squads

RICKET superstar Andre Russell says he is willing to pass up some franchise league engagements to allow him to play for West Indies ahead of the Twenty20 (T20) World Cup next year.

The 35-year-old all-rounder, one of the most sought-after players in franchise cricket, last played for the West Indies during their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in 2021.

Last summer, West Indies Lead Selector Desmond Haynes and former Head Coach Phil Simmons, in response to questions about absent elite players for series against Bangladesh, India and New Zealand, had noted that the lure of lucrative leagues at times creates a dilemma for the region's best players.

"I am available. I want to be a part of the next World Cup so that would be something special to me if they can add me to the squad," he told the Jamaica Observer.

