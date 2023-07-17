Trinidad and Tobago U19 women lift Rising Stars crown

TRINIDAD and Tobago Under-19 women’s teams defeated the Windward Islands by 37 runs to win the inaugural West Indies Rising Stars 30-Over Championship title at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine on Saturday.

Djenaba Joseph’s stellar knock of 43 and a match-winning spell of 3/11 from skipper Shalini Samaroo saw the hosts better Windwards in the trophy match.

Batting first, TT opener Joseph was the only standout with the bat while number ten batter Aniaya Roberts (11) was the only other to get within double digits. Samaroo scored one run but made up for it later on.

They were dismissed for 106 from 28.5 overs.

On the victory, Samaroo was elated. After last year’s runner-up finish, losing out to the USA in the 50-Over final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, she was happy to be back to winning ways.

“After that heartbreak last year with USA coming and beating us in our hometown. This year we just stuck to a few targets and what we wanted for ourselves. We maintained those and they were good enough to go all the way,” Samaroo said.

Read more at Newsday

0 comments