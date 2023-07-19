Sir Richie hails late Leewards batsman Otto

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – Former Leeward Islands Captain Ralston Otto died on Friday at his home in Antigua. He was 65 years old.

Otto was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease eight years ago and has been battling with his health over the period.

He played 48 first class matches and 29 List A matches during his career between 1980 and 1990, and during that period he helped to form one of the most powerful batting line-ups for the Leewards that also included Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson, Enoch Lewis, and Luther Kelly.

"I was very saddened to learn about the passing of my very special friend, Ralston," Sir Richie told CMC. "He was a mentor, a teacher, and a confidante, and he played a pivotal role in my development as a young cricketer.

"I can recall many mornings in the hot sun he would have Eldine Baptiste and me at the ARG [Antigua Recreation Ground] training, batting, and catching balls until our hands were sore. He was the perfectionist, and he wanted the best out of everyone that he played with."

