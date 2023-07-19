The collapse of West Indies cricket

AT first glance one would have been forgiven for thinking just one island was taking on the might of India in a Test match. Then, after some reflection, the West Indian fan would have realised that despite the word “Dominica” emblazoned on the fronts of the shirts of the West Indies players, this were really the WI team and it was definitely a Test match.

Nevertheless, the approach to the game and the standard of cricket on display by the home team, could have fooled anybody, cricket fan or not.

This was the first day of a two-Test series between India and the WI being played in, guess where? Dominica. Probably some advertising executive decided to exploit a Test match to allow the TV audience to be aware of the island and improve its tourism market.

Have we no pride in being a combined and federated WI cricket team? Did Cricket West Indies approve this insult to WI cricket? Should every Test venue in the WI where Test cricket is played now display its country’s name on the front of the players’ shirts? Who are they representing, anyway?

I’m surprised that this was approved by CWI and sincerely hope it won’t catch on.

A precedent has been set. Actually, there are two games in Lauderhill, Florida against India. Will “USA” be printed on their shirts?

