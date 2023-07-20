Windies skipper wants reset after Windsor Park debacle

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — West Indies Captain Kraigg Brathwaite said Wednesday the under-pressure Caribbean side were looking to make a fresh start in their 100th Test against India starting here Thursday, after putting to rest the nightmare defeat in last week's first Test.

The home side were thrashed by an innings and 141 runs inside just three days at Windsor Park and face a monumental task now of avoiding yet another clean sweep by the Asian powerhouses, in the upcoming contest at Queen's Park Oval.

Speaking to reporters, Brathwaite said it was important for his side to to move on from the recent debacle, especially with everything to play for in Port of Spain.

"[It is] not difficult [to pick ourselves up]. We had some good discussions once again and the guys are looking forward to it (Test)," Brathwaite said.

"It [first Test defeat] is gone; we can't do anything about it. Every game you play — first game or second game — is history, so you can't change the result.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments