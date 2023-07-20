Clarity, self-belief critical but brand still 'popular', says Coley

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Head Coach Andre Coley said Tuesday, West Indies remains a "popular brand" despite their first Test thrashing at the hands of superpowers India, and urged players to have clarity and self-belief as they gear up for Thursday's start of the second Test at Queen's Park Oval here.

The Caribbean side suffered an inning- and 141-run defeat inside three days in the opening Test in Dominica last week to extend their unenviable record of having not won a Test against the Indians in two decades.

And with the heavy defeat following on the heels of the team's failure to qualify for the 50-overs World Cup earlier this month, Coley said how West Indies acquit themselves going forward is now critical.

"West Indies brand is still a popular brand; the world enjoys when we play at our best," he told a media huddle here.

"Yes, we have had some disappointments in the recent weeks and months but it is an opportunity for us to be better, review what has gone before, and then just look ahead."

He continued: "Belief in yourself as individuals and as a team is massive. Having a clear plan and sticking with it, that's really going to be very important.

