Batsmen shine in Rising Stars three-day Champs

Two destructive spells and three half-centuries were the headline acts in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 three-day championship on Thursday in St Vincent.

The destructive spells came from Windward Islands off-spinner Tarrique Edward and Barbados captain and left-arm spinner Nathan Sealy that gave their sides the edge against Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago, respectively, on the first day of the second round of matches.

One of the half-centuries came from Sealy’s teammate Zion Brathwaite, and the other two from the pair of Jordan Johnson and Justin Beckford, which helped Jamaica pile up the highest total of the day against defending champions Leeward Islands.

AT CUMBERLAND: Left-hander Jordan continued in his rich vein of form from the preceding One-day tournament and smashed seven fours and four sixes in 97 from 127 balls, and Beckford clubbed only two fours, but six sixes, in 72 from 76 balls to give Jordan brutal support before Jamaica were bowled out for 297 in their first innings.

