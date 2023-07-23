Brathwaite and Athanaze make India labour on attritional third day

India's attack toiled away on a placid Port-of-Spain pitch, taking just four wickets on a rain-interrupted third day. In reply to India's 438, West Indies reached 229 for 5 at just over two runs an over at stumps, raising their hopes of a draw. Kraigg Brathwaite led West Indies' stubborn resistance, with 75 off 235 balls, before India's spinners and Mohammed Siraj exposed their lower-middle order.

In the morning, India's debutant Mukesh Kumar first snagged West Indies' debutant Kirk McKenzie for 32 off 57 balls before rain forced an early lunch. R Ashwin then breached the strong defences of Brathwaite in a 15-over shift post lunch. R Ashwin landed a stock offbreak on the footmarks and bowled Brathwaite through the gate with a heady cocktail of loop, drift and turn.

Brathwaite had looked immovable until Ashwin dislodged him in his 26th over. Ashwin, however, had been building up to this dismissal in a marathon spell by scrambling Brathwaite's judgment with drift in particular. Ravindra Jadeja, too, applied pressure on West Indies' batters and ended Jermaine Blackwood's vigil from over the wicket.

Jadeja extracted turn and bounce from that angle, but the dismissal was made possible by a stunning one-handed catch from Ajinkya Rahane at slip. Despite being blinded by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who deflected the ball off his glove, Rahane held on to the ball in a sensational play.

Read more at ESPNcricinfo

0 comments