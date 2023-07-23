CWI, governments need to collaborate

CRICKET WEST Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow said facilities development and facilities management was one vital area for functional cooperation between his organisation and the governments of the Caribbean.

In the Trinidad capital for the historic second Test between West Indies and India at Queen’s Park Oval, Shallow said CWI officials and the CARICOM prime ministerial subcommittee on cricket were scheduled to meet this coming week to further discuss areas for functional cooperation.

He said facilities at the venues around the Caribbean where international matches were played needed improvement, and the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup, to be staged next year in the Caribbean, was the perfect time to get things started.

“The governments have a massive role to play in the development of our cricket, and I understand the difficulties and the global challenges that they face in terms of finance, but they can definitely play a part in facilities improvement,” Shallow said during an in-studio interview on the iSports radio show on Thursday on i95.5 FM in Trinidad.

