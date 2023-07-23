Lara brings youths out to Test cricket

Retired TT and West Indies batting legend Brian Lara, in conjunction with the Heroes Foundation, invited hundreds of children to the Queen’s Park Oval on Friday to watch day two of the second Test match between West Indies and India.

The children brought energy to the Scotiabank Stand. The initiative is called Sport Against Violence Energy (SAVE) with a goal to highlight the vital role sports can play in nurturing TT’s youth, fostering vibrant communities and consequently making great strides in curbing violence.

Lara thanked all the sponsors who helped him put on the project including Blue Waters and National Lotteries Control Board.

“A day out at Test cricket for me when I was a youngster was something that started for me at 6 am. Our parents would pack our bags and we would head to the Queen’s Park Oval and fight to get in with thousands of people.”

