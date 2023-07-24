WI facing difficult task on final day

Underpressure West Indies are facing a difficult task to save the second Test and avoid a series sweep after India dominated yesterday’s penultimate day at Queen’s Park Oval.

Set an improbable target of 365, the home side reached the close on 76 for two, still requiring a further 289 on today’s final day in order to level the series.

Left-handed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul was unbeaten on 24 and was partnered by vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood on 20, the pair having so far added 32 in an unbroken third-wicket stand.

Any chance West Indies had of really pushing India vanished inside the first hour when they lost their last five wickets for 26 runs to be all out for 255 after resuming from their overnight 229 for five.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments