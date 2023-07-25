Kraigg Brathwaite urges team-mates to put in the work

WEST Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite is urging his players to continue putting in the hours in training during the downtime after falling to India 1-0 in a two-match Test series.

The second Test match between the teams ended in a draw as not a ball was bowled on day five because of rain at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Monday.

The fifth day’s play was called off at 2.45 pm.

India won the first Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica and as a result won the series 1-0.

India were in the driver’s seat at the end of day four of the second Test as West Indies closed on 76/2 chasing 365 for victory.

Speaking to the media after the match, Brathwaite said, “We were looking forward to day five. Obviously, 280 runs to win in 98 overs (on the last day) was possible for the win, but obviously, you can’t control the weather.”

The skipper wants his players to continue doing their individual work.

“I think we have a bright future. The key for us is when we get back home is to work on our strengths and our weaknesses. We know we are coming up against Australia in six months' time and we know their bowlers.”

