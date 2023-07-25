The secret of success

MAYBE I’m so far removed from the modern-day game that I’m at a loss as to what is needed to build body and mind for the active purpose of participating in cricket at the highest level for the sole purpose of winning the match for which we’re preparing. There are many, many theories put forward as to the reasons for the demise of the West Indies as a powerful cricket region, by minds far more brilliant than mine.

However, I’ll stick to my simple formula of how to play cricket and be a winner.

In a nutshell, for any sportsman to advance by improving his game, regardless of whatever sport it is, one factor stands out and that is practice. Every sportsman repeats this virtue as an absolute necessity.

From 1928, when our group of British West Indian islands were recognised by the cricket lords of the Marylebone Cricket Club to be interested enough in the game of cricket, with a surprising ability to play the game, the West Indies were granted Test status with the privilege to engage England and Australia at Test cricket.

When spin bowlers toppled the might of England in 1950 in England, the WI had been recognised as having arrived as a top-class cricket region.

