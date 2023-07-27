Mottley calls for level playing field in pay structure in WI cricket

Both the West Indies men’s and women’s cricket teams should be paid equally.

That is the view of Prime Minister Mia Mottley who said there was a need to create a level playing field in sports across the region.

This issue has been a longstanding concern, as exemplified by former West Indies women’s captain, Deandra Dottin, who expressed her frustration back in 2016 regarding the “ridiculous” pay disparity between elite male and female cricketers.

Back then, Cricket West Indies (CWI) women’s retainer contracts ranged between $1500 and $3000 a month while their male counterparts earned anywhere between $100,000 and $150,000 a year.

And while delivering the keynote address at the 22nd Frank Worrell Memorial Lecture, held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Faculty of Sport on Tuesday night, Mottley raised the topic.

Read more at Barbados Today

0 comments