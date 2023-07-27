Mottley chides administrators on the decline of WI cricket

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has called for a complete overhaul of the current governance structure of West Indies cricket.

Mottley made the frank suggestion while delivering the 22nd Frank Worrell Memorial lecture on Tuesday night, citing the continuing decline of the regional men’s cricket team across all formats.

Speaking before an audience that included West Indies head coaches Daren Sammy and Andre Coley, assistant coach Floyd Reifer, Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite, president of the Barbados Cricket Association Conde Riley and vice-chancellor of UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Mottley emphasised the significance of cricket in the context of regional integration.

The outspoken Prime Minister described the West Indies’ recent failure to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup as the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“We are playing the fool. I do not cast blame on any single person, but I am reaching out to an entire civilisation and its people,” Mottley told the packed Roy Marshall Teaching Complex at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

Read more at Barbados Today

5 comments