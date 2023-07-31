Next six months important, says WI skipper Brathwaite

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite has identified the next several months as critical for his beleaguered Test side, as they seek to recover from their series loss to India and prepare for the difficult tour of Australia.

The Caribbean side continued their struggles against the Indians when they went down 1-0 in the two-Test series last week, after losing the first Test in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs inside three days, and then watching as final-day rain forced a draw in the second Test in Trinidad, with another defeat a distinct possibility.

West Indies now face a long break from the Test format with their next series a two-Test affair in Australia next January, and Brathwaite said preparation during this period would be pivotal to his side’s performance.

“For sure, we’ll have some camps in-between. We’re going to Australia [who use] Kookaburra balls, so I think using those balls in those camps is important,” he pointed out.

