Beginning the assessment of the WI decline

IS WEST Indies cricket in decline an adequate explanation of the relative performances of the West Indies teams over the past two-plus decades?

Is it not also important to factor in the improvements and other changes that have been occurring in other countries?

For example, while, decades ago, India used to open its bowling attack with spinners, it now has an overabundance of excellent fast bowlers and, along with that, batters who are now competent not only against spin but also fast bowling. Further, so have the strengths of the Indian economy and, with that growth, the increased availability of resources for needed cricket.

So, what is the state of WI cricket? The Jamaica Observer, in its July 1, 2023 editorial, stated: “The harsh truth, as voiced by West Indies head … Mr Daren Sammy, is that the loss to the Netherlands reflected the state of West Indies cricket”. Is this an appropriate assessment given the data reported in the table below, or is it an emotional reaction? While this table does not report on the performances of the WI teams in ICC tournaments, it also does not indicate that the WI teams’ recent poor performances in ICC tournaments are good reflections of ‘the state of West Indies cricket’.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments