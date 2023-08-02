Jamaica whip Barbados to complete double

CLINICAL JAMAICA defeated Barbados by 56 runs to complete the double in the Rising Stars Under-19 Championship.

On a tense final day of the three-day final at Arnos Vale Stadium yesterday, Jamaica recovered after being bundled out for 87 in their second innings to send Barbados tumbling for 142 all out, with 10 balls remaining.

Leg-spinner Tamarie Redwood led the champions with four for 47 to end with a seven-wicket match haul while seamer Raneico Edwards supported well with three for 31.

Joshua Dorne top-scored with 34, opener Zion Brathwaite got 28, while Nimar Bolden and Nathan Sealy both struck 23 but Barbados never seriously challenged their victory target of 199, after losing their key top order batsmen.

“It’s a feeling I can’t describe. I’m totally elated,” said Jamaica head coach Terrence Corke.

“We have not won this in 10 years, so it’s good to get the double now. The last time we won the double was [2009] and now we’re winning it away from home. That’s a plus for us.”

