CPL and Daren Sammy Foundation partner for Fairways Golf Day

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have partnered with the Daren Sammy Foundation for the 2023 Fairways Golf Day. The Golf Day will take place on 18 August and will raise funds for the Daren Sammy Foundation which is dedicated to supporting underprivileged families and youth in sports and education in Saint Lucia.



The Golf Day will take place at the Point Hardy Golf Course, Cabot and there will be prizes to be won for the best gross, net and Stableford scores as well as a closest to the pin competition. Those taking part have the chance to be partnered with CPL cricketers and coaches who will be playing the course that day.

Those wanting to register their interest in playing at the Fairways Golf Day should visit this link: https://www.zoonga.com/CharityGolf





Pete Russell, Republic Bank CPL’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the Daren Sammy Foundation at the Fairways Golf Day. The work that Daren and his Foundation have done over the years is hugely inspirational and CPL is honoured to be playing its part in this great day. We look forward to welcoming lots of you to the Point Hardy course on 18 August.”



Daren Sammy, President of Daren Sammy Foundation, said: “CPL was there when the DSF was launched in 2016. This partnership shows that CPL is committed to the development of young persons in Saint Lucia via sports and education. I truly thank and commend CPL for their continued support.”

1 comments