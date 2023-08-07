Hosein, Joseph seal tense win for WI

In-form left-hander Nicholas Pooran struck a Man-of-the-Match half-century as West Indies survived a middle-order collapse to beat India by two wickets and take a critical 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

In pursuit of 153 in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) here yesterday, West Indies overhauled their target with seven balls to spare at the National Stadium, with Pooran top-scoring with 67 off 40 deliveries.

However, the victory appeared unlikely when the home side shockingly lost four wickets for three runs in the space of 13 deliveries, to swiftly decline to 129 for eight at the end of the 16th over.

But tail-enders Akeal Hosein (16 not out) and Alzarri Joseph (10 not out) held their nerve in an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 26, left-hander Hosein clinching victory by thumping seamer Mukesh Kumar to the long off boundary in the penultimate over.

