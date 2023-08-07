Pooran found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct

West Indies’ wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against India in Guyana.

Pooran was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.

Pooran admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction of a reprimand that was proposed by match referee, Richie Richardson, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Pooran’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

