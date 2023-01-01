Rutherford named player of the series in Global T20 Canada

The Montreal Tigers are champions of the 2023 Global T20 Canada after a five-wicket win over the Surrey Jaguars in the final at the CAA Center in Brampton on Sunday.

The Tigers restricted the Jaguars to a modest 130-5 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to field first.

Jatinder Singh led the way for the Jaguars with an unbeaten 57-ball 56 while Ayaan Khan made 26 off 15 balls including two sixes.

Montreal’s bowling effort was led by 17-year-old Aayan Afzal Khan who took 2-21 from his four overs while Andre Russell also bowled well for his 1-24 off four overs.

