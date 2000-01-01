Guardian Life and CPL enter three-year partnership

Guardian Life have announced that they have entered a three-year partnership with the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). This partnership will see Guardian Life continue to engage the wider community with the CPL with their Guardian Life CPL Cricketeers and Boundary Buddies programmes.



As part of this partnership Guardian Life will be giving away 2000 tickets to CPL matches to local schools in an effort to promote cricket to the young people across the region. This Guardian Life Boundary Buddies School CPL Ticket Giveaway will take place at all CPL venues.



Guardian Life will also continue to run their Guardian Life CPL Cricketeers volunteer scheme that sees hundreds of people work with the CPL to make the tournament the success it has become. These volunteers are an integral part of the CPL, and the tournament would not be the same without them.





Dr Tara Wilkson-McClean, Republic Bank CPL’s sponsorship manager, said: “Over the years Guardian Life has shown outstanding commitment to making cricket and the CPL a positive experience for our communities. We are delighted to welcome them back for the next three years and look forward to welcoming their amazing volunteers and thousands of young people to CPL matches.”



Anand Pascal, President - Guardian Life of the Caribbean, said: "I am proud to reaffirm our dedication to the development of youth in the Caribbean region. We believe that investing in the younger generation is one of the key elements in shaping a brighter future. By distributing tickets to this year's CPL games to primary and secondary schools across the region, we aim to provide students with the opportunity to experience the power of sport and understand the valuable balance between athletics and academics. We believe that this initiative will continue to inspire these bright minds and hopefully pave the way for their personal growth and success. At Guardian Life, we are committed to nurturing the potential of Caribbean youth and fostering a generation of well-rounded leaders."

7 comments