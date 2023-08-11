Ambati Rayudu joins St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Indian batter Ambati Rayudu has joined the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League. Rayudu will replace Tristan Stubbs who is now no longer available.

Rayudu is a veteran of 61 international matches for India and has played 291 T20 matches so brings a vast amount of experience with him. Rayudu was part of the Chennai Super Kings that claimed their fifth IPL title in May this year.

With over 4000 runs in the IPL and international pedigree, Rayudu represents a big signing for the Patriots who will be looking to reclaim the CPL title they won in 2021.



The 2023 CPL season gets underway on 16 August with the Patriots playing their first match against the Trinbago Knight Riders on 19 August.

