Windies captain elated: 'Victory for the people'

WEST Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell dedicated Sunday's 3-2 T20 International series win over India to the fans, lifting spirits after many lows in West Indies cricket over the past year.

The regional team embarrassingly failed to qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup 50-over tournament for the first time, and also did not advance to the main draw of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

But fans were left jubilant on Sunday as blazing knocks from opener Brandon King (85 not out) and Nicholas Pooran (47) helped West Indies clinch the five-match series, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

Earlier, the hosts, led by the impressive Romario Shepherd, put in a strong bowling performance to restrict India to 165 or nine. The batsmen then put India to the sword to prevail comfortably by eight wickets, with two overs to spare.

Powell said, "It is difficult to put words to it. Adjectives are inadequate in describing how we feel. The guys are elated, it is a big series. You mentioned all the stuff that is going on in West Indies cricket so it is a very big series for us to beat India at home.

