Sammy wants 'culture change' in West Indies

WEST Indies T20 and 50-over coach Daren Sammy is asking for patience as a "cultural change" is needed to see a turnaround in results.

Sammy was speaking after West Indies defeated India by eight wickets in Florida to seal the five-match T20 series 3-2. It was just one of few bright sparks for West Indies cricket over the past year as results have been tough to come by. West Indies sunk to an all-time low last month, failing to qualify for the ICC World Cup 50-Over tournament for the first time in history.

"Obviously myself and (Test coach Andre) Coley just got to the job. This is a lot of work," Sammy said. "We've had meetings with the president (Dr Kishore Shallow), the new director (Miles Bascombe), the CEO (Johnny Grave) on how we could impact change – not only the players, but the system in general.

"Having better facilities for the guys to train, the preparation, the attitude towards fitness...too many times guys are on the physio table (injured). All of this is the culture shift we need to see happen."

