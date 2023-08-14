West Indies vs India T20I Series: A Comparison of the Phases by KRISSANIA YOUNG West Indies' relatively good use of the first four overs of the PP was a combination of Mayers' intent (159.32 SR), and Pooran's fast starts throughout the series. And although WINDIES did up the ante in the last two overs of the PP (batters usually target overs 5 & 6 to make full use of the field restrictions), they did not quite hit the heights that India did. This could be attributed to the differences in the quality of both bowling attacks. India featured Chahal, Kuldeep, Arshdeep, etc. in overs 5 & 6. Powerplay Overs (1-4) Overs (5-6) Runs Wkts Avg SR Runs Wkts Avg SR West Indies 172 5 34.4 143.3 97 3 32.3 161.67 India 135 6 22.5 112.5 121 2 60.5 201.67

Now India outclassed the West Indies in the middle period of the innings. Not only were they able to score more runs at a faster rate, but they were able to sustain the hitting (indicated by Avg 37.55). This was a result of the differences in fortunes both teams have with regard to the quality, types, and number of spinners at their disposal.

Middle-Overs Overs (7-16) Runs Wkts Avg SR West Indies 368 17 21.65 122.57 India 413 11 37.55 137.67

But the West Indies, who have been the second-faster scoring full member nation in the death overs this year, had their finishing to fall back on. The Caribbean side ticked along at almost ten and a half in that phase.

Teams which bat deep have the luxury of going hard through an innings, and with wickets in hand, even more so approaching the back end. Still, the West Indies' RR in the last four overs of the innings wasn't necessarily an indication of their batting depth. Even though they do have Joseph batting at number 10.

Death-Overs Overs (17-20) Runs Wkts Avg SR West Indies 175 4 43.75 173.3 India 136 10 13.6 152.81

It was instead indicative of the fact that they found different top and middle-order batters taking up the responsibility to bat through the innings: Powell in game 3, Hetmyer in game 4, and King in game 5.

A 3-2 victory in favour of the West Indies tells the correct tale: a series of ebbs and flows in which the Caribbean side held the decisive edge. Now to continue to build.

0 comments