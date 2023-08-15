Youngsters invited to CPL morning games

The morning games at the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will welcome thousands of young people this summer. There will be giveaways and entertainment at the matches starting at 10am in Saint Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

CPL will also be working with government agencies, schools, cricket clubs, youth organisations and foundations to give away thousands of tickets to young people across the Caribbean.

With giveaways and entertainment, the 10am games at this year’s CPL are set to become the biggest kids party in sport with thousands of younger age groups in attendance. Also partnering with CPL are Guardian Life who will also be supporting this wide-ranging initiative with further ticket giveaways with the Guardian Life Boundary Buddies scheme.

Pete Russell, Republic Bank CPL’s CEO, said: “The young people of the Caribbean are the future life blood of our sport, and we want to ensure that we are investing in them and playing our part in helping them fall in love with our wonderful sport. We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of young people to our 10am games which will give them the chance to the watch and enjoy some the best cricketers from around the world and from across the Caribbean.”

