Thorne, Dindyal awarded developmental scholarships by Guyana Amazon Warriors

The Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise is thrilled to announce that two exceptional young talents have secured scholarships to join the franchise during their home leg of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The two promising players, batting all-rounder, Mavindra Dindyal and fast bowling sensation, Isai Thorne have demonstrated outstanding skills, dedication and potential in their cricketing careers. The selection process was rigorous with the franchise keen on aiding the development of young Guyanese players.

“We are delighted to welcome Mavindra and Isai to the Warriors family,” Chairman of the franchise, Dr. Bobby Ramroop said while continuing, “their exceptional talents and passion for the game have truly impressed us. We believe this exposure will contribute significantly to their development and their addition is a testament to our commitment in fostering young talents and providing a platform for them to shine.”

