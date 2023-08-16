Caribbean Premier League Tournament Preview

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League is set to get underway on 16 August in Saint Lucia. The tournament will then visit St Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana. The final will take place on 24 September at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Trevor Penney, Barbados Royals Head Coach: “Having had a great season last year, where we topped the league stage and played some extraordinary cricket, it was disappointing to not win the CPL trophy. We went back to the drawing board and made some changes to the team, and we feel we are a strong unit again which can challenge for the title. We have Rovman as a new leader, who in himself, is a great character and provides a real x-factor to the team which we have seen in the T20I series against India as well. We are also pleased to have retained our core group of West Indian players who are so integral to this team and bring immense quality and entertainment to the table.

"The most exciting aspect for us is also going back to Barbados after 3 seasons, to play in front of our fans, seeing them in person and feeling the energy they provide to the players. I think the Kensington Oval is going to love seeing this team in action and we are going to love playing there."

Lance Klusener, Guyana Amazon Warriors Head Coach: "The Guyana Amazon Warriors squad are very much looking forward to getting underway for the 2023 season. We have retained the core of the side that took us to the playoffs last season and have brought in overseas players that are exciting, talented and experienced. With the finals set to take place in Guyana once again we are working on being in contention to claim our first CPL title and we are looking forward to the amazing crowd in Providence being 100% behind us."

Brandon King, Jamaica Tallawahs Captain: "The Jamaica Tallawahs are excited for the 2023 season to begin, I firmly believe that our success in the upcoming tournament lies not just in our individual skills, but in our ability to unite as a team, play with passion, and embrace every challenge that comes our way. I’m excited for the new season and can’t wait to get on the field to defend our title."

Malolan Rangarajan, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Head Coach: “The squad has a great mix of experienced and exceptionally talented players. A lot of work has been done behind the scenes to put the pieces together and I’m thankful to all involved. As a coaching group we will provide the team with a stable & high performance environment. Our aim is simple but powerful: to play with passion, showcase our skills, and make our fans proud. The energy of St. Kitts and Nevis will be our driving force. The Caribbean Premier League is a stage where dreams take flight & I look forward to the season with great enthusiasm.”

Daren Sammy, Saint Lucia Kings Head Coach: “The Saint Lucia Kings are delighted to be getting their 2023 campaign under way at our home ground. We are sure that the Lucian public will come out in big numbers to support us as we push to make the play offs and then go on and claim our first CPL title. We have a very strong team full of exciting young talent and experienced local and overseas players and we are well placed heading in to the tournament.”

Phil Simmons, Trinbago Knight Riders Head Coach: “I’m excited for the CPL. We had a challenging season last year, and us Trinbagonians - we like to win, always. I feel we have put together a very balanced squad with the right mix of experience and youth for this year. Personally, it’s been a long time (since I last visited Trinidad), so very excited and It’s time to get TKR back to the top. It’s something that we all want, it’s something that we are all looking forward to as a group.”

2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Broadcasters



India: Star Sports/Fancode

United Kingdom: TNT Sports

USA/Canada: Willow

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Pan Caribbean: SportsMax

Trinidad & Tobago: TV6

Guyana: GTV

Saint Lucia: Helen TV

Grenada: GBN

Antigua & Barbuda: CNS

Barbados: CBC

0 comments